The governor, on Monday, January 6, 2019, stirred the confusion when he received some “stakeholders” from Ishielu and Onicha LGAs, declaring that he is “100 per cent APC.”

Whether this is a joke taken too far or exposition of a subconscious thought, it has not gone well with many.

However, Umahi has asked some aggrieved members of the PDP to forget about their “planned defection” to the APC where he said he also belongs.

“Stay in one place. Don’t run from here to there and from there to here,” the governor was quoted as saying.

“E no make sense. If you say you dey there (APC), know I am already there. If you go to APC, I am an APC member. If you go to PDP, I am there.

ALSO READ: Young soldiers who block roads across Nigeria should be severely punished [Opinion]

“I am the only person that does anti-party and nothing will happen. Any other person that does anti-party is gone. So, I am representing you in APC while you all stay in PDP. If you like, go and write it on social media.”

Pulse also understands that Umahi, who is serving his second term under the PDP, is an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari.