The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Buba Galadima has been kidnapped by masked security operatives.

This was made known in a tweet by PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council, Festus Keyamo had earlier called for Galadima’s arrest.

According to Keyamo, the elder statesman posted a video online declaring Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, winner of the presidential election.

He said “… In fact, Alhaji Buba Galadima, an official spokesperson for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has made a short video announcing PDP as the 'winner' of the Presidential Election. As an official spokesperson, he is clearly acting on behalf of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and on his instruction. We, therefore call for the immediate arrest, interrogation and prosecution of Alhaji Buba Galadima in this regard. The world is watching and waiting on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to say something on the video by Alhaji Buba Galadima.”

Keyamo had also alleged that the PDP has ordered thugs to disrupt the collation of election results.