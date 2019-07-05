Despite a crushing loss at the Supreme Court on the Osun governorship election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) believes the apex court agreed with it that its candidate, Ademola Adeleke, won the election.

Adeleke lost the 2018 Osun State governorship election to Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former senator and the PDP had filed an appeal against the result and won at the tribunal. However, Oyetola had the tribunal's ruling overturned at the Court of Appeal, prompting Adeleke and the PDP to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

In its ruling early on Friday, July 5, 2019, a majority of five judges in the seven-member panel of the Supreme Court affirmed Oyetola as the winner of the election based on a technicality in the tribunal ruling.

In reaction, the PDP has expressed its shock over the ruling in a statement signed by the its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan.

However, the party said the fact that the judgement was based on a technicality and not on the case it was able to prove means that the apex court agrees that its candidate won.

The party said, "Our study of the judgment however shows that the Supreme Court did not negate the position of the PDP and millions of Nigerians that our candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke won the election, but based its verdict on reservations over issues of technicalities arising at the election petition tribunal.

"Nevertheless, our party stands with overwhelming majority of Nigerians on that undeniable fact that the people of Osun State, by the votes cast at the poll, preferred Senator Adeleke as their governor."

The PDP urged the people of Osun State to remain calm and not lose hope in the nation's democratic process.