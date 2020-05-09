The Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State has inaugurated new executive members that’ll steer the affairs of the party for the next for years.

The inauguration took place at the party secretariat, located along Oke-Mosan Road, Kuto, Abeokuta on Friday, May 8, 2020.

According to Punch, the oaths of office and allegiance, which took place in batches of 15 persons due to social distancing order was administered by Victor Owokoya and Oluwatoyin Omomehin.

The new executive members, who are said to be loyal to Buruji Kashamu also received a car each from the Omo-Ilu Foundation, founded by the former senator.

Some of the new executive members include Kehinde Oladehinde as deputy chairman, Adeleke Shittu as secretary, Abimbola Lanre as women leader, and Rafael Olaosebikan as the party's youth leader.

Others are Olasunkanmi Oyejide as Publicity Secretary, Vivian Ogunwo as legal adviser, Tomi Anifowose as financial secretary and Toyin Atoba as Treasurer.

Speaking on the inauguration, Samson Bamgbose, new PDP chairman in the state said the new executive members would assume office on Monday, following the expiration of the outgoing state executives’ tenure on Sunday, May 10, 2020.