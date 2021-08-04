PDP crisis: Secondus urges respect for party constitution

Secondus stated this in a statement on Wednesday by his Media Office, signed by Ike Abonyi, titled “Who is after Secondus and Why is somebody in love of Caretaker?”

He noted that the answers to the posers would help members of the public to decipher the recent disquiet in the PDP.

“The answers will also help the public to know why few months to PDP national convention, somebody is routing for a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party,” Secondus said.

He said he was privy to an intelligence report that a strong party chieftain, bent on hijacking the party’s structure for destruction, was behind the whole thing.

“Reports reaching the media office shows clearly that this character is deploying all devious means to try and diminish the person and character of the national chairman, with a view to having his way of ultimately hijacking the structure for his disproportionately large ambition.

“We therefore wish to alert the general public, particularly media houses and party stakeholders to look out for strange deployment of luring gifts from this destructive ‘Father Christmas’, all aimed at having a grip on the soul of our party by having a caretaker committee.

“What continues to shock many party observers is the real reason behind the desperation of this man to get at the National Chairman and the quantum of public funds being expended to achieve this illicit goal, few months to the National Convention.

“Few months to National Convention, anybody who mean well for this party and who is a true democrat, will respect the constitution of the party and approach issues dispassionately, ” he said.