The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed a belief that it would win the 2023 presidential election.

The party’s Deputy National Chairman (North), Suleiman Nazif added that the PDP will also get majority members in both chambers of the National Assembly.

According to Punch, Nazif said that he was sure that the opposition party would return to power in 2023 because of its improved performance in the 2019 general elections, adding that Nigerians were disappointed with the perceived failures of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party Deputy Chairman also congratulated governors of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri; Taraba State, Darius Ishaku; Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed; Benue State, Samuel Ortom; and Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, for their victories at the Supreme Court.

He maintained that the party was able to recover Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara States as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, even though it was robbed of its victories in the 2019 general elections.