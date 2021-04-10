Prof. Godwin Maduka, one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants for Nov.6 Anambra governorship poll, says he plans to tackle the menace of ghost workers in the state.

Maduka, also founder of Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Center, U.S., said this when he spoke with newsmen shortly after submitting his nomination and expression of interest forms at the PDP national secretariat on Saturday in Abuja.

He promised to ensure prompt payment of workers’ salary in the state to motivate them for higher productivity.

“As a governor, I will not accept my monthly salary until everybody is paid. For the purpose that somebody’s father, mum, daughter and relations depend on that monthly salary.

“However, we just don’t hire so many people that will be moving around without producing. We will only hire people that will be productive for the state.

“There will not be ghost workers in my administration and there won’t be any discrimination. There won’t be any preferential hiring.

“We will go out and seek out people that are capable to help us. Government is not for friends, it’s for the well-being of our state and for our future,” he said.

Maduka pledged to work toward improving the education and industrial sectors of the state.

“Everybody knows that I built a divisional police headquarters in the state.

“So, security is something that I have been dealing with for the past 30 years and is of a great concern to me.

“As a governor, I will work with the federal agency. I will even welcome consultation from around the world to take a firm hold of this insecurity,” he said.

Maduka also pledged to consult with youth groups in the state to address their agitations.

“We need to consult with the youth, after all, I don’t see an elderly man carrying gun and shooting anyone,” he said.

The aspirant said as a product of quality education, he believed in quality and affordable education for human and societal development.

“If you offer the society education, you produce giants, you produce professors, economists, doctors, lawyers, even reverends and well respected people.

“Education is the key to health, wealth, stability, tolerance, education and well being of a society.

“All my life, it’s either being educated or educating people around the globe. The same thing that I have done overseas is what I am going to do in Anambra,” he said.