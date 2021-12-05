Osoba hosts 11 Senators in London, says Buhari will sign electoral bill

The former governor said he supported the direct primary method as a means of selecting political candidates as contained in the bill.

Osoba said this when a delegation of senators across part lines visited him in London, where he is recovering from a knee surgery.

He said the president subjected himself to direct primary in 2019, adding that there’s no reason anyone should be afraid of the method.

He said, “I have a feeling he (Buhari), will sign it. The president himself is a product of direct primary. He submitted himself to direct primary in 2019 throughout the country and heaven did not fall.

“After he subjected himself to direct primary throughout Nigeria in all the wards, he also subjected himself to a National Convention to ratify his election at the primary.

“Quote me, I had cause to tell him at our national caucus during Edo election issue that ‘Mr President, if you can subject yourself to direct primary and national convention, I do not see why anybody should be afraid of direct primary.’

“I said this to him and we must be honest when we are talking to our leaders. That is why I believe that the President been a product of direct primary will sign the law for direct primary.”

The lawmakers that visited Osoba in London are; Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), Senator Kashim Shetima (APC, Borno Central), Senator Isah Jubril (APC, Kogi East), Senator Micheal Nnachi (PDP, Ebonyi South), Senator Ayo Akinyelure (PDP, Ondo Central), and Senator Gershon Bassey (PDP, Cross River South).