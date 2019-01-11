APC Chieftains that accompanied the VP included the immediate past governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola, Gov. Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State, Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters , Sen. Solomon Adeola (Lagos West) and APC Governorship Candidates for Lagos, Babafemi Sanwo-Olu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alimosho is the most populated area of Lagos, comprising Ijegun, Ikotun, Idimu, Egbeda, Ipaja and Ayobo, among others.

NAN also reports that traffic was at standstill as residents in the various areas visited by the VP trouped out to join the interactive session.

Speaking to the crowd at Greenland Stadium in Abesan Estate, Ipaja, Osinbajo urged the APC members to work tirelessly for President Muhammadu Buhari and other candidates’ victory in the forthcoming elections.

He said Alimosho was very crucial to the APC as it is the local government area with the largest voting population in the state.

“There are votes in Alimosho. We should all go out and vote on Feb. 16 for Buhari. We are expecting large votes from Alimosho, which has the largest voting population,” he said.

Ambode said: “Alimosho votes is very crucial to APC’s victory. We should all go out and vote enmasse for President Buhari and other APC candidates.”

“You can see all of us coming together to campaign. It is a complete house and we are all united to work for APC’s victory in Lagos State,” he said.

He said the laudable programmes of the Buhari’s administration should be the reason for Nigerians to vote for APC.

Pastor Yomi Kasali, the Director General of the Professor Yemi Osinbajo APC Campaign Support Group, said returning Buhari and Osinbajo would be the best thing to happen to Nigeria in 2019.

Kasali said that a vote for the duo was a vote for posterity and progress of the nation.

Dapo Akinosun, Human Rights Lawyer and Managing Patner, SimmonsCooper Partners, said the house-to-house campaign choice was targeted at every Nigerian.

Akinosun explained that choices of houses to visit were on-the-spot decision and not determined by tribe or religion.

Residents across the area that spoke with NAN, expressed great admiration and Love for the VP, pledging their support and votes.

At Ijegun, the VP’s first point of house call, Mr Ikechukwu Obioma, an Igbo trader who spoke with NAN said:“I am surprised by the VP’s visit to my house. He is truly a humble man and he has won my heart and my votes will go to him,” he said.

Mrs Bola Ogundimu, another resident at Abesan Estate, said: The vice president is truly a humble man, I will not only vote for him but will convince others to do so.

Another resident, who claimed anonymity because he belonged to an opposition party said that from what he saw which was no longer propaganda, his votes would go to APC in spite of not being a member of the party.