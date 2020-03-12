The pictures and billboards of the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole have reportedly been removed from the party Secretariat in Abuja.

The pictures were said to have been removed on the night of Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

According to TheCable, no picture of Oshiomhole was sighted at the secretariat premises as of Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The banner displaying the suspended Chairman’s picture along the road leading to the secretariat has also been removed.

It’s also been reported that the billboard displaying a photo of Oshiomhole and President Muhammadu Buhari at the Secretariat has also been replaced with that of the president alone.

This comes a week after a High Court sitting in Jabi, Abuja, suspended Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).