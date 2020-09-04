Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement, said the president made the call when he presented the party’s flag to the candidate at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

The president said the reconciliation process in the state branch of the party had provided a solid ground for an easier, clear, victory for the candidate than he achieved in his first term.

While assuring Akeredolu of the party’s full support, Buhari said “a peaceful and fair election that reflects the will of the people should be uppermost’’.

ALSO READ: Gov Akeredolu accuses his deputy of planning to embarrass him with fake documents

President Muhammadu Buhari presents All Progressives Congress (APC)'s flag to Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu. [Twitter/@NigeriaGov]

He stressed the need for adherence to the regulations of the Independent National Electoral Commission and protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Buhari noted that the party’s mechanism for resolving differences was most effective, and would be sustained to strengthen relationships, and project the objectives of the party as people-focused and development-oriented.

The APC candidate was presented to the President by the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe State.