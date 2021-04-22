Ogun PDP crisis resolved as Kashamu, Adebutu factions reunite

After a decade of crisis, the two factions reunited on Wednesday, April 22, 2021, during a reunion meeting held at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The factions promised to work together to reclaim the state in 2023.

According to Punch, Segun Seriki who led the Kashamu faction declared that the party will henceforth operate under Sikirullahi Ogundele-led executive of the PDP, thereby collapsing the other faction which paraded Samson Bamgbose as the party Chairman.

He, however, expressed regret that the crisis robbed the PDP of its chances of returning to power since the expiration of Gbenga Daniel’s administration in the state.

Seriki also called on the party members to work towards rebuilding the party for victory in the 2023 election.

On his part, Bamgbose praised the party leaders for reconciling the warring factions, while urging the leaders and supporters to be ready for the battle to unseat the APC in 2023.

“We are going to the battlefront. We must be ready and win,” he said.

Also speaking at the meeting, the party chairman, Sikirullahi Ogundele said the reunion marked the beginning of a new relationship that would drive the party to power in 2023.

Ogundele said, “I am happy that the PDP of 2003 is now back. We are now together in harmony, looking forward to having a united PDP in Ogun State.

“We are going to get back our mandate from the misrule of the APC, a party that has no blueprint.