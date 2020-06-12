Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun has said that the party will suffer dire consequences if the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki is not promptly reversed.

On Friday, June 12, 2020, the screening committee of the APC disqualified Obaseki from contesting in the party’s June 22, 2020, primary election in Edo State.

The screening committee stalled Obaseki’s chance to contest for another term on the ground that his higher school certificate and NYSC certificate are defective.

Odigie-Oyegun described the governor’s disqualification as a hatchet, job saying it was aimed at installing a stooge that’ll allow some people to have unfettered access to the state treasury.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo. [NAN]

The former Chairman of the ruling party said this on Friday in a statement signed by Chief Ray Murphy, his media adviser.

The statement read in part, “While not a surprise, that disqualification is a clear indication that internal democracy has been murdered in APC, a party which we founded on the principles of fair play and good conscience!

“I daresay that APC will suffer dire consequences in Edo state if this disqualification is not speedily reversed.

“As a matter of fact, Oshiomhole is indeed the one who is guilty of anti-party (activities), not Obaseki. Oshiomhole is the one who is acting unconstitutionally not Obaseki. I hope that Oshiomhole will not go down in history as the undertaker of APC.”

Meanwhile, the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) has made moves to accommodate Obaseki’s second term ambition, but he has publicly stated that he’d never join the party.

Obaseki has also vowed that he would not appeal his disqualification by the party.