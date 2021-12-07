Northern youth group wants Yahaya Bello as next President

The youths, under the aegis of Yahaya Bello Network (YBN), disclosed this in a Town Hall meeting, attended by a large number of members who stormed the state capital in their thousands on Tuesday in Lokoja.

They said that the unity of the country, security of lives and property, as well as its economic prosperity are paramount and could only be realised under a dynamic leadership.

The Convener and National Chairman of the YBN, Alhaji Abdulrahman Muhammed, popularly known as Abdul Amart Mai Kwashewa, said the Network is out to ensure actualisation of the 'Not Too Young To Run' Act and to urge Governor Bello to contest the 2023 Presidential race.

Muhammed noted that the governor had proved his mettle as a capable leader in Kogi and therefore is capable of leading the country out of the woods and deliver it from its numerous challenges.

He said that God had blessed the people of Kogi State by giving them a leadership gem as Governor Bello, saying, "God has blessed this state with a pragmatic leader and the youngest governor in Nigeria."

Commending the governor for ensuring gender equality in his administration, Muhammed said, "I have never seen a leader that cares so much about the welfare of youths.

"He has the largest number of youths and women in his administration more than any other state in this country," he said.

Kwashewa commended Governor Bello's stance on the COVID-19, and security of the state, saying, "There was crisis of insecurity in the state before he took the mantle of leadership and today, Kogi is one of the safest states in the country."

Also speaking, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, Kogi State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said history is being made in Nigerian political terrain with the youths now taking their destiny in their hands to support one of their own.

Abdullahi said that a Yahaya Bello presidency will ensure adequate reward for hard work, excellence and dedication, adding that the country’s leadership over the years lacked a good-rewarding system.

Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, Deputy Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly, commended the convener of YBN for the evolution of the group cutting across states in Nigeria.

He said, "Our priority as Kogi people is to see Governor Yahaya Bello becoming the President because of the quality of leadership in him.

"With him, the Nigerian dream will come true. Our body language, thinking and dream is Yahaya Bello and our dreams shall come true and become a reality."

Dr Folashade Arike Ayoade, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), described the aspiration of Governor Bello as timely in view of the prevailing challenges facing the country.

He said, "We are grateful to God for giving Bello to us at this time."