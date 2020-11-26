An aspirant for the position of President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Olaseinde Adeyinka, has said he is seeking to be elected into the pinnacle association of Nigerian students in order to lead the battle for the restoration of the value system of the organisation.

Adeyinka who is fondly called Newton by his admirers, says Nigerian students should commence the post #EndSARS era by electing real students to lead NANS--as opposed to the usual practice of electing old students to lead the apex students’ body in the country.

The NANS convention begins on Friday, November 27, 2020 in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city, with 14 aspirants vying for the presidency of the association.

23-year-old Newton, who is a former Student Union President of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), says he not only possesses the intellectual capacity and erudition to lead NANS, he also possesses the experience needed to triumph in office having led FUTA students without any dent to his integrity.

The activist says the time for real students to take over the leadership of NANS from those he described as “career students” is now, saying “the post #EndSARS restructuring should start from NANS, to show the world that we are a serious generation.”

On his legacy in FUTA, Adeyinka says: “I left a legacy of true unionism, with fierce agitation for students' welfare. Before my tenure, there was this narrative that the SUG was only a puppet in the hands of the school management; hence, there is usually a little incentive for student politicians to agitate for students' rights in that respect.

"But my tenure ensured that students were a top priority in every one of our negotiations with those in the corridors of power.

"One evident outcome of that was the reduction of the acceptance fee by about 20 percent. I left the mark of the "people's president" – I was easily approachable, I received calls at midnight from students harassed by some unit of the police force, and I'd rush down...I made a conscious effort to solve off-campus electricity problems because I was part of the struggle myself.

"The mutual inclusiveness of the hardship students’ face was clear to me, and it helped me to solve the challenges better. I worked for history and posterity and today, I thank God I did that. I thank God for his grace, wisdom, knowledge and understanding all through the time I held the insignia of power at FUTASU.”

On how he will weather the storm at the NANS convention despite being the youngest person to run for NANS presidency in the last two decades, Newton said: “in the course of my campaign, I'm elated by the way stakeholders are willing to be part of the revolution to ensure a new reality emerges in NANS.

"The hunger and thirst for a NANS rebirth seem to be abreast already, and I am more than glad to be pioneering this movement. By the grace of God, the movement to bring back NANS to the young majority, to the actual students who can relate more to students' peculiarities will be actualized at the coming convention.

"Every system is subject to change. The Nigerian mainstream political structure has witnessed a breakthrough with the #NotTooYoungToRun bill. I believe the best way to effect this change is to begin with NANS.

"Let young capable heads rule NANS and deliver, then it will be easier for Nigerians to believe that the younger "Soro Soke" generation is up to the task.”

The agenda

Speaking on his programmes if elected as NANS President, Newton said that: “I and the Rebirth team didn't just wake up one day to say we want NANS presidency, it was strategically planned and ordained by God Almighty.

"I called it the REBIRTH Agenda; to rebrand and Register the NANS brand for the progress of Nigeria, Ensure the interest and dignity of Nigerian students remain sacrosanct while maintaining a cordial relationship with the government and other organisations, bring NANS back to the young vibrant majority, Initiate lasting and cheap internet access for Nigerian students in accordance with the demands of the global world, revive and revitalize the state of our student union and accord more relevance to the office of the president;

"To find a lasting solution to the continuous strike action affecting students, help build a NANS that balances intellectualism with sagacity, a NANS that is taken seriously by men and women of valour and institutions of unquestionable integrity globally,” he concluded.