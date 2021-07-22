Government tells Lagosians to restrict movement for Saturday's LG elections

The government announced in a statement on Thursday, July 22 that movement is restricted between 8 am and 3 pm.

The restriction is to ensure the conduct of hitch-free elections into positions of Chairmen and Councillors in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas of the state.

"The restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring and enhanced security," Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said.

The government urged all eligible voters to participate in the elections.