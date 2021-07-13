Lawmakers plan to pass Electoral Act Amendment Bill on Thursday

House Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, during plenary on Tuesday, July 13, urged members to show up for the session so that they can make their contributions.

Report on the bill will be laid by the Chairman of the Committee on Electoral Matters, Aisha Dukku, on Wednesday, July 14.

"The bill proposes far-reaching changes to the Act, targeted at making the country's electoral processes, more transparent," the House said in an official statement released after Tuesday's plenary.

Controversy has trailed the bill in recent weeks over revelations that lawmakers are planning to remove a provision for the electronic transmission of votes.

Another controversial section of the bill is the provision to increase the spending limit for election campaigns.

There have been numerous demands over the years to reform the nation's electoral process to be more transparent and gain the trust of voters.

President Muhammadu Buhari refused to sign a similar amendment bill in 2018 because it was too close to the 2019 general elections.