Senate President Lawan thinks the APC could be in for some whooping when Buhari leaves

Buhari retains a feral and manic following in Nigeria's northern region, where he is almost worshiped and elevated to something resembling a demi-god status, despite his widely acknowledged flaws and foibles.

In the 2011 presidential election which he lost to Goodluck Jonathan, Buhari garnered more than 12 million votes--most of that number from the north--on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

And Lawan believes that the APC could be in for testy times ahead when Buhari's cult following becomes a non-existent factor in future polls, for the party.

“Whether we like it or not, the truth is, President Muhammadu Buhari remains the person with the bulk of the support we get across this country in APC,” Lawan said during the Progressives Youth Conference organised by the APC youth wing on Monday, June 21, 2021.

He added that “when Buhari leaves, he will still have some roles, but I dare say that it is after he leaves office that APC will face its challenge.

“Yes, we have to know our value then, and the value of APC presently is APC minus President Muhammadu Buhari. Whatever it is, that is the value of APC.

Pulse Nigeria

“So, we need to do a lot to build this party, and we need our youths more than ever before for them to continue with this legacy that this administration has established all over the country.

“That means we have to see ourselves as brothers and sisters regardless of where we come from.”

Buhari, 79, has two more years to complete his constitutionally permissible two-terms of eight years in office as Nigeria's president.