RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Lagos LG poll: Gbajabiamila decries poor voter turn out

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has decried the low turn out of voters during Saturday’s local government election in Lagos State.

Speaker of House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila casting his vote during the local government election in Lagos. (NAN)
Speaker of House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila casting his vote during the local government election in Lagos. (NAN)

Gbajabiamila made the observation after casting his vote at his polling unit located at Elizabeth Fowler Primary School, Ward 014 on Mercy Eneli street, Surulere.

Recommended articles

“I am not going to say I am impressed but the turn out is low; but what is more important is the peaceful nature of the election.

“From what I have seen so far, there is no violence and people are conducting themselves orderly but would have wanted a larger turn out.

“I am very disappointed to hear that the card reader has technical issues which is like we are not there yet, but almost there.

“INEC is charged with the responsibility of electoral features, while NCC is charged with the responsibility of making sure our technological is improved with proper infrastructure,” Gbajabiamila said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AIB denounces rumour of plane crash in Ilorin

Lagos LG poll: Gbajabiamila decries poor voter turn out

'We’re not part of Biafra’, PANDEF blasts IPOB over its 'irresponsible' statement on Edwin Clark

Sanwo-Olu reacts to claim that Yoruba governors are silent about Igboho’s trial

Cotonou-based lawyer says police beat and handcuff Igboho despite being in cell

LG elections: Sanwo-Olu votes, urges residents to exercise franchise

Low turnout of voters mark LG election in Lagos

Aregbesola urges governors to sign death warrants to decongest prisons

Lagos LG Polls: Card readers delay LASIEC officials