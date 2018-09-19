Pulse.ng logo
Lagos APC officially receives ex-PDP bigwig, Adiukwu-Bakare, others

The Lagos Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Tunde Balogun, on Tuesday said the recent defections of bigwigs of other parties to the APC was a measure of the growing confidence in the party.

Balogun made the statement in Ikeja, at the official reception for an ex-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bigwig, Mrs Remi Adiukwu-Bakare, and her supporters into APC.

Adiukwu-Bakare, a former Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, had in June announced her exit from the PDP to join APC in her Oshodi-Isolo political base.

At a colourful ceremony to receive the defector and her teeming followers, Balogun said that Lagos State was transforming to a one -party state with the coming of defectors.

The party chairman said the coming of Adiukwu-Bakare, a few days after a former Chairman of the party, Mr Moshood Salvador officially joined the party, was a big plus for the party.

Balogun described the former commissioner as an accomplished politician who would add great value to the party.

“People are moving into our party because of the growing confidence in APC

“This is the party to be; this is the party that means well for the people. This is the party of development.

“Just on Saturday, a former Chairman of the PDP, Mr Moshood Salvador, officially joined us; here today, we are having another big fish in Mrs Adiukwu-Bakare.

“Tell me what remains of PDP; very soon, we will obliterate PDP from the state political map,” he said.

Balogun commended Adiukwu-Bakare for her decision to dump PDP for the APC, saying she would not regret joining ‘the party of progressives’.

The party chairman promised that the defector, along with her teeming supporters, would be accorded all the rights and privileges of existing members.

In her remarks, Adiukwu-Bakare said she was delighted to be back in the fold of APC with her supporters.

The politician said her coming to APC was motivated by the development the party had brought to the state and the positive politics of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, national leader of the party.

“I also came to the APC because of Alhaji Balogun, the party chairman, who plays pure and progressive politics.

“I have known him for long. He is a simple and a fair person and I thought it would be great to be in APC and partner with him for progress,” she said.

Adiukwu-Bakare promised to do her best and mobilise members to improve the electoral fortunes of her new party.

The politician said the APC lost in Oshodi-Isolo, her political base, in 2015 because she worked against the ruling party.

She said her defection meant that PDP was completely dead in the area.

The politician said she was confident that APC would win the Sept 22 elections in Osun and urged party members to continue to work for the progress of the party.

NAN reports that the National Chairman of Mega Party of Nigeria, Mr Dare Falade, and the state Chairman of the Democratic People’s Party (DPP), Mr Tajudeen Yunus, also officially joined the APC at the ceremony.

They were welcome into the party along with their supporters and followers.

NAN reports that Balogun later handed over the APC flag to Adiukwu-Bakare and other defectors at the ceremony.

It was a carnival-like atmosphere at the party secretariat as party members sang and danced in celebration of the defections.

A popular Fuji artist, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi (Pasuma), was on hand to entertain party members and other visitors. 

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

