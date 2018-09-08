Pulse.ng logo
Kingsley Moghalu has emerged YPP candidate

Moghalu Presidential aspirant has emerged YPP candidate

Moghalu, who pulled out of the PACT coalition, has been announced YPP's flagbearer for the 2019 presidential election.

  • Published:
Moghalu, who pulled out of the PACT coalition, has been announced YPP's flagbearer for the 2019 presidential election.

Aspirant for the 2019 presidential election, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has emerged the candidate for the Young Progressive Party.

Moghalu, who pulled out of the PACT coalition after Fela Durotoye emerged consensus candidate was announced YPP's flagbearer for the 2019 presidential election.

The presidential aspirant emerged the party's candidate for the 2019 presidential elections after a well graced YPP national primaries which held on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at International Conference Centre, Abuja.

 

Moghalu is set to run against incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking a second term in office.

Moghalu to run for president with YPP

Moghalu announced on May 24, 2018 that he'll be contesting for the presidency on the platform of Young Progressive Party (YPP).

In his statement titled, "A bold dare, a bold response to Nigeria's call, and a bold invitation: Have the courage to join us", he disclosed that the urge to not become a part of the old order of failed and recycled politicians influenced his decision to join YPP, noting that he wanted to join a party that shared his vision of leadership as one of service and accountability.

YPP was registered as a political party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in June 2017.

