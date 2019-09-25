Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has told Pulse in an exclusive chat that reports of a rift with Niger Delta Minister Godswill Akpabio before his redeployment to the labour ministry are tissues of lies.

Keyamo, who was handed the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs portfolio on August 21, 2019, after President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated his cabinet of 43 ministers, made the switch to the labour ministry on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

A letter addressed to Keyamo and signed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, contained the following words: “I write to convey the approval of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for your redeployment from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, as Minister of State with effect from Tuesday, 24th September, 2019.

“Please accept the assurances of my warm regard.”

Excited Keyamo

A visibly elated Keyamo shared the development on his Twitter page with the following words: “On the move again. Two portfolios in two months. Just been redeployed to the Ministry of Labour and Employment to work with my long-time big brother, H.E, Chris Ngige. Thank you, Mr. President for finding me versatile enough to move around. Always ready to serve in any capacity.”

An online news platform and a couple others had reported that Keyamo was taken off the Niger Delta ministry because of a “less than cordial” relationship with Akpabio who is the substantive minister of the ministry.

The report, which was silent on what caused the rift between Keyamo and Akpabio, would go on to state that Attorney General Abubakar Malami, had made subterranean moves to have Keyamo redeployed to his own Justice ministry, as a way of getting Keyamo out of his misery at Akpabio’s ministry.

The denial

“Big lie”, Keyamo told Pulse during a late night chat when the stories were put before him. The Human Rights lawyer said the reports were a figment of the imagination of the platforms.

Keyamo was one of the stellar performers on the floor of the senate when lawmakers grilled the president’s ministerial nominees in July of 2019. Not a few had suggested that he was best suited to the Justice Ministry or Attorney General’s office due to a wealth of experience as a lawyer.

At 49, Keyamo is one of the youngest ministers in Buhari's somewhat geriatric assemblage.