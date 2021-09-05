RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Kaduna LG Poll: PDP defeats APC in El-Rufai's polling unit

Authors:

bayo wahab

El-Rufai had earlier said that his party did not have to win everywhere.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State celebrates 60th birthday. [Twitter/@GovKaduna]
The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai lost his polling unit to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Kaduna Local Government elections.

The polling unit is located at Unguwar Sarki Ward in Kaduna North Local Government Area of the State.

At the end of the election, the presiding officer at the polling unit Muhammad Sani, announced that the PDP secured 86 votes while APC got 62 votes for the chairmanship election.

For councillorship, the PDP polled 100 votes, while the APC got 53.

While the election was ongoing, El-Rufai shortly after casting his vote, had said that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not have to win everywhere.

He said, “We are not going to behave like other parties or other state governments of the ruling party. We will allow the people of Kaduna State to elect who they want.

“We do not have to win everywhere, though we have worked for the people of Kaduna State, they have seen our footprint, the government and the local government everywhere, they have seen and we are confident that all reasonable minded people will vote for our party, our candidate because they know we are committed to the welfare of the people.

The governor also said he didn’t believe in rigging election, adding that other parties should not cheat his party in the exercise.

