According to Punch, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election.

Governor Lalong got 595,582 votes to defeat PDP’s Useni got 546,813 votes.

According to Premium Times, Useni said he and his team have gone through the results and he is not satisfied.

The PDP governorship candidate also said he has briefed his legal team to begin the petition process.

“We have every reason to believe that justice has not been done to our people in this election because there was massive rigging and electoral shortcomings.

“After due consultation, I hereby state that the results announced by INEC is not acceptable to us.

“Consequently, we have requested our legal team to activate all the due processes to reclaim our cherished mandate.

“I give you my word that we will pursue this matter diligently, and by the grace of God, we will overturn and recover the people’s mandate,” he said.

INEC declared the Plateau governorship election which held on March 9, 2019, as inconclusive because the number of cancelled votes was higher than the margin between the two leading candidates.