Jailed ex-Gov Joshua Dariye picks APC Senate nomination form

Former Governor of Plateau state, Joshua Dariye has reportedly purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate nomination form.

This was made known in a post by a Facebook user, Monday Shadrack Kopmut, who said “Just to notify all teaming supporters of our amiable senator Chief Dr Joshua C. Dariye, that the people's senator has purchase & field the APC nominations & declaration of interest to contest in the forth coming APC primary election & 2019 general election to represent the good people of plateau central in the nineth assembly.”

In June 2018, Justice Adebukola Banjoko, of the FCT High Court sentenced the former governor of Plateau state to 14-years in prison.

Dariye was found guilty of diverting One Billion Ecological Funds for Plateau state while he was a governor.

Pulse placed a call to the number on the form, reportedly belonging to Dariye’s PA, Hauwa Dimka, but could not reach her.

An SMS was also sent to the number at the time of filing this report but there has been no response yet.

Oluremi Tinubu

Also, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has picked up the APC Senate nomination form.

This was made known on Twitter by @Mr_JAGs.

Senator Gbenga Ashafa also obtained the senate expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday, September 10, 2018, ahead of the party's primaries scheduled to hold on September 26, 2018.

Ex-IG to run for Senate

Also, a former inspector-general of police, Suleiman Abba has picked his nomination and expression of interest forms at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

According to The Cable, Abba, who is seeking to represent Jigawa west senatorial district obtained the forms on Monday, September 10, 2018.

The former IG of police was sacked in 2015 by former President Goodluck Jonathan.