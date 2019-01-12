Mr Mike Igini, the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) disclosed this to newsmen in Uyo.

“About 19,028 ad-hoc staff will be used in the first election coming up on Feb. 16. in the state,” he said.

Igini said that 19, 043 ad hoc staff would also be used for the Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

He said that the commission would use members of staff of the University of Uyo, Federal Polytechnic, Ukana and Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron for the elections.

The commissioner said that the staff would comprise NYSC members anf University students.

Igini said that the state was the only place that had over 8,000 corps members in different batches.

He said that a minimum of four officials would mount polling units in the state during the exercise.

“So far we have above 8,000 corps members at polling units, first as presiding officers who are the poll managers with a total of 2, 980 polling units in the state,” he said.

Igini said the commission had commenced training of staff (corps members) since November 2018.

He said the commission would be meeting with federal agencies, adding that staff of the federal agencies would be used for the exercise.

Igini said that some staff of the federal agencies would work as Supervising Presiding Officers at the various wards.

The commissioner said the commission would also use the academic staff of the University of Uyo as collation and returning officers.

He said the commission had 543 staff in the state, adding that not all of them would be involved in the election process.