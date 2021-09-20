INEC suspends CVR in Katsina, to begin display for corrections

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Katsina by INEC spokesperson in the state, Alhaji Buhari Abashe.

According to him, the temporary suspension of the first quarter of the exercise will take effect from Tuesday, September 22.

The statement reads, "From September 24 – 30, 2021, there will be a display for claims and objections.

"People who registered will have the opportunity to draw attention to mistakes in respect of age, address, gender, occupation or polling units.

"This is coming in preparation for the next quarter of the registration, which will commence on October 4, 2021.

"The display will be done at 34 INEC Local Government Areas (LGAs) Offices.