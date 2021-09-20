RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC suspends CVR in Katsina, to begin display for corrections

The temporary suspension of the first quarter of the exercise will take effect from September 22.

Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Nigeria ahead of 2023 general elections [INEC]
Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Nigeria ahead of 2023 general elections [INEC]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Katsina State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Katsina by INEC spokesperson in the state, Alhaji Buhari Abashe.

According to him, the temporary suspension of the first quarter of the exercise will take effect from Tuesday, September 22.

The statement reads, "From September 24 – 30, 2021, there will be a display for claims and objections.

"People who registered will have the opportunity to draw attention to mistakes in respect of age, address, gender, occupation or polling units.

"This is coming in preparation for the next quarter of the registration, which will commence on October 4, 2021.

"The display will be done at 34 INEC Local Government Areas (LGAs) Offices.

"Even those who registered at the Katsina INEC headquarters in Katsina, their particulars will appear at the LGAs, Wards and polling units they choose."

