The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sacked four collation officers in Rivers state over alleged bias.

This was made known in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday, March 15, 2019, by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Obo Effanga.

According to Daily Post, Effanga said that the INEC chairman has also been briefed of the development.

The statement reads: “Our attention have been drawn to a petition about the list of LGA collation officers for the governorship election in Rivers State wherein four of the listed persons were alleged to have partisan inclination.

“We have since updated the list by removing the said persons whom we had no prior knowledge of their alleged partisanship.

“They said officers were selected from the lists sent to us from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), headquarters as lecturers in the University of Port Harcourt, as well as those other lecturers who attended the training we held for academic Staff of the University of Port Harcourt.

“We took every reasonable step to ensure that the proposed collation officers were without any partisanship, even as we requested each person to disclose any such interest which may not be known to us.

“We have since briefed the Chairman of INEC on this, following his request for response by us.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended the governorship election in Rivers state following reports of violence.