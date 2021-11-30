RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

INEC registers 4.4m fresh voters for PVC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has recorded 4,420,391 fresh registration in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) as of Monday, Nov. 29.

INEC registers 4.4m fresh voters for PVC. (Guardian)
INEC registers 4.4m fresh voters for PVC. (Guardian)

INEC disclosed this in a Weekly update on CVR for 2nd Quarter Week Eight in Abuja on Monday.

Recommended articles

It said that as of Monday, Nov. 29 at 7a.m 1,971,617 persons comprised of 996,902 males and 974,715 females had completed online and physical registration.

The registration according to INEC included 793,424 online and 1,178,193 physical registration.

“A breakdown of the figure of persons that have completed their registration shows 19,783 Persons With Disability (PWDs) and 1,406,560 youths age between 14 and 35,” it said.

INEC also disclosed that it has received a total of 6,958,463 applications as of 7 a. m. on Monday.

It said that the figure included applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voter Cards and update of voter information record, etc.

The distribution of the applications according to the update included 3,735,889 males, 3,222,574 females and 74,445 PWDS, Youth (18-34) 4,466,214.

The distribution according to age included 1,670,783 of middle age between 35 to 49 years; 724,108 elderly (between age 50 to 69) and 97,358 old persons (between 70 and above).

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun, Nasarawa top states with highest COVID-19 vaccination

Ogun, Nasarawa top states with highest COVID-19 vaccination

INEC registers 4.4m fresh voters for PVC

INEC registers 4.4m fresh voters for PVC

NCDC analysing travellers from countries with confirmed cases of Omicron variant

NCDC analysing travellers from countries with confirmed cases of Omicron variant

Gov Fayemi approves N115m car loan for Ekiti civil servants

Gov Fayemi approves N115m car loan for Ekiti civil servants

Encroachers beg for mercy as FG demolishes illegal structures in FESTAC

Encroachers beg for mercy as FG demolishes illegal structures in FESTAC

Police rescue soldier, 15 travellers abducted by terrorists

Police rescue soldier, 15 travellers abducted by terrorists

2000 Nigerians apply for 2022-2023 Commonwealth scholarships

2000 Nigerians apply for 2022-2023 Commonwealth scholarships

Osinbajo hails Delta govt for naming new secretariat after Asagba of Asaba

Osinbajo hails Delta govt for naming new secretariat after Asagba of Asaba

Sukuk supporting 44 road projects in Nigeria — Fashola

Sukuk supporting 44 road projects in Nigeria — Fashola

Trending

96-yr-old Yakasai vows to support Tinubu's presidential ambition in 2023

Bola Tinubu and Tanko Yakasai (Punch)

VON DG advises Nigerians against returning PDP to power in 2023

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu (The Sun)

Governor Tambuwal says Nigeria must embrace restructuring to survive

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

Atiku tackles FG, APC governors, asks them to work like PDP governors

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar