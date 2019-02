He was declared winner by the returning officer, Francis Ibeawuchi, on Monday, February 25 at the collation center in Orlu local government area of Imo state.

Okorocha polled 97,762 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Jones Onyereri who got 68,117 votes.

The APC candidate also defeated the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who emerged third with 30,923 votes.