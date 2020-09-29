Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on lawmakers to act quickly to clear the backlog of bills awaiting consideration.

The lawmakers resumed plenary on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, two months after embarking on annual recess.

In his address on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila said limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have hindered the 9th Assembly from operating at full capacity.

He said even though, despite the limitations, 38 bills have been passed and 159 bills awaiting reports from committees, a staggering 713 bills remain pending for second reading.

"We must act quickly to dispense of them lest we find ourselves overwhelmed and unable to respond to emerging developments with the speed and effectiveness that the moment requires," he said.

Gbajabiamila also announced that the new installation of electronic gadgets in the chamber would help modernise legislation.

He said the gadgets, installed to the seats of lawmakers inside the chamber, will ensure more transparency in legislative proceedings, including keeping records of votes.

"When we resumed in the 9th House, we promised to deliver and operate a modern parliament in keeping with international best practice.

"We have kept our word in this regard and will continue to do so in every other sphere," he said.

The electronic gadgets were installed for free, according to the House leadership, by a Nigerian who wanted to give the chamber a facelift.

Gbajabiamila said last week the Nigerian businessman would be invited to the chamber to be celebrated for his act.