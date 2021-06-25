Gov Okowa says no one will make him quarrel with his predecessors

Speaking while receiving hundreds of members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency, who had just defected to the PDP, Okowa said all the governors who have ruled the state since 1999 have done well.

He added that PDP as a political party believes that power belongs to God and that the people reserve the right to make their choice.

"Beginning from Chief James Ibori’s tenure to Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and myself; we have worked very well and we are still working.

Delta Gov Ifeanyi Okowa interacts with the media in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 Pulse Nigeria

"If anyone says he is not seeing what we are doing, it’s either that they are blind or they don't live in Asaba.

"Their attempt to pit me against my predecessors will not work because I am not quarrelling with them.

"My predecessors laid the foundation for what we are doing in the state and I am building on the foundations they have laid.

"I am building on the foundation that I met. Some people are angry and want to cause quarrel between me and my predecessors but they have failed because no stranger will deceive us in this state," Okowa stated.