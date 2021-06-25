RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gov Okowa says no one will make him quarrel with his predecessors

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The governor also emphasized that only God will determine his successor.

From L-R: Okowa, Ibori and Uduaghan have governed Delta from 1999 to the present day (Vanguard)
From L-R: Okowa, Ibori and Uduaghan have governed Delta from 1999 to the present day (Vanguard)

Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has warned that attempts by some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to pit him against his predecessors--James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan--will fail.

Recommended articles

Speaking while receiving hundreds of members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency, who had just defected to the PDP, Okowa said all the governors who have ruled the state since 1999 have done well.

He added that PDP as a political party believes that power belongs to God and that the people reserve the right to make their choice.

"Beginning from Chief James Ibori’s tenure to Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and myself; we have worked very well and we are still working.

Delta Gov Ifeanyi Okowa interacts with the media in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Delta Gov Ifeanyi Okowa interacts with the media in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 Delta Gov Ifeanyi Okowa interacts with the media in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 Pulse Nigeria

"If anyone says he is not seeing what we are doing, it’s either that they are blind or they don't live in Asaba.

"Their attempt to pit me against my predecessors will not work because I am not quarrelling with them.

"My predecessors laid the foundation for what we are doing in the state and I am building on the foundations they have laid.

"I am building on the foundation that I met. Some people are angry and want to cause quarrel between me and my predecessors but they have failed because no stranger will deceive us in this state," Okowa stated.

He also added that only God will determine who succeeds him--amid a succession battle and bitter politicking in Delta, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Okowa says no one will make him quarrel with his predecessors

How to register for PVC as a new voter

NRC to begin Sunday service on Lagos-Ibadan railway

Buhari greets Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila at 59

Buhari appoints Jime as Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers Council

Sanwo-Olu rewards Ajunwa with 3-bedroom flat 25 years after her Olympic feat

President Buhari allocates 3-bedroom houses to 1994 Super Eagles squad

President Buhari is off to London again to keep a date with his doctors

Gbajabiamila celebrates birthday mate Gov Sanwo-Olu at 56