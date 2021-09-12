Gov Okowa congratulates Evivie, PDP on victory in Isoko South bye-election

He also congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the outcome of the election in which its member, Evivie, as announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), scored 6,957 votes to win the election.

His closest challengers, Dr Ogaga Ifowodo of All Progressives Congress (APC), got 1,301 votes and Mr Michael Emumena of Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 1,291 votes.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, on Sunday, Okowa described the victory of Evivie and PDP as “well deserved and a confirmation of our party's dominance in Delta".

He stated that the people of Isoko South Constituency 1 across the five Wards in the area through the ballots, spoke very lucidly of the choice of Evivie as their representative in the state's parliament.

The governor, who led members of PDP in the ward-to-ward rally prior to the election, remarked that Isoko South people had once again proven their loyalty and commitment to PDP.

However, he expressed sadness at the reported killing of a voter in Irri Ward by unknown gunmen and urged security agencies to go after the assailants and bring them to book.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Mr Ovuakpoye Evivie on his victory in the Isoko South Constituency 1 by-election.

“It is heart-warming to see him emerge as member-elect and I am grateful to the people of Isoko South for their immense support to our party and their clear message to the opposition in the area.

“Let me also thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, observers and other stakeholders for a successful election adjudged to be free, fair and credible.

"The introduction of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) by INEC was the hallmark of the election as real voters were duly authenticated, leading to a very credible and fraud-free exercise.