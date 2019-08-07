He urged them to exemplify good governance, adding that he appointed those he believed would serve Imo diligently and would not accept poor performance.

“I have appointed you as commissioners not to serve only in my government, but to serve the entire state.

“Remember that any decision you take in your various ministries will have direct effect on the general wellbeing of Imo people, so I want all of you to discharge your duties with the fear of God,” he said.

He tasked the commissioners to be proficient and always maintain due process in their daily activities.

He reiterated that he would reposition the state to its original pride and called on the people to support policies of the government.

The governor promised to run an all inclusive government, warning, however, that he would not accept “sycophancy in government”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Viola Onwumere, is among the 17 commissioners. Below is the full list of the commissioners.

1. Ministry of Justice- Ndukwe Nnawuchi

2. Ministry of Finance- Prof. Uche Uwaleke Ihitte Uboma

3. Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Entrepreneurship- Mr. John. Ekezie Okeahialam

4. Ministry of Agriculture & Natural Resources- Chief Emma Nworgu

5. Ministry of Health -Dr. Vin Udokwu

6. Ministry of Public Utilities -Hon. Chuma Nnaji

7. Ministry of Education- Prof. Mrs. Viola Adaku Onwuliri

8. Ministry of Works- Engr. Benjamin Ekwueme

9. Ministry of Lands, Survey and Physical Planning- Sir. Bon Unachukwu

10. Ministry of Youth & Social Development- Umez- Eronini Okechukwu Unaeze

11. Ministry of Environment- Hon. Tony Okere

12. Ministry of Information and Orientation-Barr. Emeka Felix Ebiliekwe

13. Ministry of Gender and Vulnerable Groups Affairs- Chief Mrs. Nkeiru Ibekwe

14. Ministry of Tourism- Creative Arts and Culture-Barr. Chijioke Nzekwe

15. Ministry of Technology Development-Mr. Meekam Mgbenwelu

16. Ministry of Transport- Engr. Sly Enwerem

17. Ministry of Budget & Economic Planning- Mr. Reginald Ihebuzor

18. Ministry of Housing- Mr Nicholas Anayo Amaefule