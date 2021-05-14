Gbajabiamila wants everyone to accept blame for Nigeria's problems

The current President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has been constantly criticised for escalating tensions in the country and failing to combat many of its problems, especially with insecurity and a struggling economy.

However, while speaking at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, May 13, 2021, Gbajabiamila said name-calling and blame games won't solve the nation's problems.

"If truth be told, we all have equal shares in the blame for whatever challenges we have," he said.

The lawmaker appealed to Nigerians to unite and face the country's problems just like great nations of today have done in the past.

He said Nigeria's current challenges can be defeated with the spirit of oneness, togetherness, unity, and love.

"Sometimes God even puts you through challenges so that you can come out of it stronger, bigger, better, bolder.

"That's what I believe is going to happen to Nigeria," he said.

Gbajabiamila and other top government officials joined President Buhari at the Villa on Thursday to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.