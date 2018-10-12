Fayose turns down Fayemi's invitation to inauguration ceremony

news

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has turned down the inivtation of governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, to attend his post-inauguration ceremony.

Fayose will hand over as governor to Fayemi on October 16, 2018 as his second tenure comes to an end, but he has turned down the invitation to attend his predecessor's post-inauguration ceremony which will be graced by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While speaking at a press conference on Thursday, October 11, the governor said he'll miss the ceremony because he has a scheduled meeting with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He said his presence at the ceremony might invite harassment from people in the incoming government and wants to avoid such a situation.

He said, "If I should attend the programme, some politicians might use the chance to harass me, even when they are not sent by Fayemi.

"This will further destroy (our) relationship. Issues between me and Fayemi are not personal. I have been cooperating with the committee set up by Fayemi on this transition

"Again, I have to be in EFCC office in Abuja on Tuesday. But, let me say clearly that I am ready to appear before any panel set up by incoming government to probe my administration."

Fayose vs EFCC

The governor had previously sent a letter to EFCC's acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, in September, to notify him of his willingness to surrender himself for questioning immediately he transfers executive power to Fayemi.

The Ekiti governor has long been the subject of investigations by the agency for financial misconducts but could not be prosecuted due to the immunity he enjoys as governor, an immunity he's about to lose in a matter of days.

In his September letter, he accused the agency of carrying out several actions against him including freezing his accounts and attempting to secure temporary forfeiture of his properties.

When he offered to surrender on October 16, the EFCC responded by asking him to show up at the commission's headquarters on September 20, an offer the governor refused, suggesting his office instead.