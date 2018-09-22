Ex-President Babangida endorses Gov Aminu Tambuwal’s presidential bid

news

Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida has endorsed Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal’s presidential ambition.

Tambuwal has declared his intention to run for President under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Babangida said this when the Sokoto state Governor paid him a visit in Minna on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

He also said “I am very proud that you belong to the generation that want to keep Nigeria as one. You have a good team to keep that.

“I have no doubt that Nigerians will give you the opportunity to put these good ideas for the good of the country

“You know the country, you understand the challenges of the country. I trust you will work base on your conviction for this country.

“You have my blessings and I will keep monitoring to ensure you don’t deviate.”

According to Daily Post, Tambuwal promised to get the best Nigerian brains to help him turn the fortunes of Nigeria around.

He also said “Mr President Sir , we are here also to drink from your fountain of knowledge and experience and to consult you on this all important mission of not only securing the flag of our party the PDP in the 2019 Presidential election but also eventually by the grace of God getting elected as the president of this great country.

“I believe in the devolution of power to state. We will ensure states get more fundings for them to be able to carry out meaningful projects in their domain.”

The former Head of State recently declared his support for Senate President Bukola Saraki also.

Babangida said that there is No better presidential candidate than Senate President.