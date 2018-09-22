Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Ex-President Babangida endorses Gov Aminu Tambuwal’s presidential bid

IBB Ex-President endorses Gov Aminu Tambuwal’s presidential bid

Babangida made the endorsement when the Sokoto state Governor paid him a visit in Minna on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida has endorsed Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal’s presidential ambition. play

Ibrahim Babangida (L) and Aminu Tambuwal (R)

 

(Daily Post)

Former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida has endorsed Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal’s presidential ambition.

Tambuwal has declared his intention to run for President under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Babangida said this when the Sokoto state Governor paid him a visit in Minna on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

He also said “I am very proud that you belong to the generation that want to keep Nigeria as one. You have a good team to keep that.

“I have no doubt that Nigerians will give you the opportunity to put these good ideas for the good of the country

“You know the country, you understand the challenges of the country. I trust you will work base on your conviction for this country.

“You have my blessings and I will keep monitoring to ensure you don’t deviate.”

According to Daily Post, Tambuwal promised to get the best Nigerian brains to help him turn the fortunes of Nigeria around.

He also said “Mr President Sir , we are here also to drink from your fountain of knowledge and experience and to consult you on this all important mission of not only securing the flag of our party the PDP in the 2019 Presidential election but also eventually by the grace of God getting elected as the president of this great country.

ALSO READ: Saraki throws shade at Buhari at rally for Osun election

“I believe in the devolution of power to state. We will ensure states get more fundings for them to be able to carry out meaningful projects in their domain.”

The former Head of State recently declared his support for Senate President Bukola Saraki also.

Babangida said that there is No better presidential candidate than Senate President.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osun Governorship Election Situation report from polling booths in wards...bullet
2 Ambode Lagos Governor allegedly insults Tinubu after phone conversationbullet
3 Saraki Buhari's Presidency calls Senate President a "very dangerous...bullet

Related Articles

Saraki Buhari does not understand leadership, controlled by cabal, Senate President says
Saraki "I will not step down," Senate President says APC cannot impeach him
Atiku Aspirant cries to Buhari over threats to his life to drop out of presidential race
Atiku Presidential aspirant says Buhari is not a democrat
Tambuwal Buhari is grossly incompetent with no respect for law - Presidential aspirant
Saraki Senate President boasts he has formula to take Lagos from Tinubu in 2019
Saraki Senate President throws shade at Buhari during Osun governorship election rally for Adeleke

Politics

Another suspected PDP agent nabbed by police for vote buying in Osun
Osun Governorship Election Another suspected PDP agent nabbed by police for vote buying
Osun Governorship E;ection: Thugs invade polling unit in Orolu LGA
Osun Governorship Election Thugs invade polling unit in Orolu LGA
Voting in Nigeria
Osun Election 7 Things to know about governorship poll
Lagos APC officially receives ex-PDP bigwig, other defectors
In Ebonyi APC suspends LG party chairman
X
Advertisement