Ex-Adamawa deputy governor and Atiku loyalist, Tahir, dumps PDP for APC

A former deputy governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Sa'ad Tahir, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Muhammad Jibrila Bindow disclosed the defection of the immediate ex-deputy governor in Yola on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 during the commissioning of the Buhari/Bindow Campaign office in Yola, set up by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

According to the governor, Tahir, who is a strong supporter and loyalist of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, joined the ruling party following alleged injustice meted on him in his former party.

"Today, I am announcing the decampment of my brother, Alhaji Sa'ad Tahir, the PDP governorship aspirant in the recent party's primaries. Tahir has returned home and he is highly welcome," Bindow said.

The governor described the defection as homecoming, adding that it would boost the chances of the ruling party during the 2019 general elections.

Jibrilla also used the occasion to caution youths in the state to shun violence and thuggery.