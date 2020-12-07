The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will go head to head in the Presidential and the Parliamentary contests.

However, there are 10 other aspirants contesting on the tickets of political parties and independent candidates.

John Mahama and Akufo-Addo in a chit chat during signing of peace pact.

The Presidential race is expected to be very tight, following a landslide victory for Akufo-Addo in the 2016 polls.

Voters across the country will be exercising their franchise in 274 constituencies, as they elect their legislators as well.

Meanwhile, both President Akufo-Addo and Mahama signed a peace pact last Friday to maintain the peace and stability of the country.

The President pledged to accept the outcome of the presidential election on December 7.

“I have said that we believe in election and I have given my word that we shall accept the verdict of the people of Ghana,” Akufo-Addo stated.

“Above all, the peace, unity, and safety of Ghana will be our primary consideration. May God bless our homeland Ghana and make us great and strong.”

Meanwhile NDC flagbearer Mahama also pledged to ensure the peace and stability of the country before and after the election.

“As we end our campaigns tomorrow and prepare to vote on Monday, I pledge to ensure peace and preserve the stability of our dear nation.

“Elections are about counting heads not cutting heads. And, so, we will work toward peace,” Mahama said.

The objective of the peace pact is to get a firm commitment of the candidates to work for a peaceful and open electoral process.