The MP who represents the Kaduna Central district is contesting again for the seat with the People’s Redemption Party (PRP). He joined the platform from the All Progressives Congress (APC), who reportedly denied him a ticket.

Sani featured in a television interview on Thursday, January 10, 2019, according to Punch News. On the programme, he talks about how PRP's campaign posters are under attack from an opposition party.

The senator questions if El-Rufai, who came into power as the governor of Kaduna State, in May 2015, can pull weight being an "unpopular" figure.

“The President (Muhammadu Buhari) has been to the state for many times, but how many times have you seen him inaugurating a project in the state?

"The first time the President went there, he was given a honorary degree from a university that had not started a PhD programme; the second time he was in the state was to inaugurate Olam, a company from Singapore.

"The third time was to inaugurate a project by the Ministry of Transport. So, he (el-Rufai) has not done anything and we are going to remove him out of power. That is a fact," Sani says in the report.

In more comments, Senator Shehu Sani, accused El-Rufai of exclusion when the governor chose a Muslim-Muslim ticket for this year's race.

He opts for Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, a fellow Muslim basing his choice on competence.