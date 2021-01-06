The Edo State High Court sitting in Benin has nullified Audu Ganiyu, the All Progressives Congress deputy governorship candidate in the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in the state.

The court voided Ganiyu’s candidacy in the election on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Kadiri Oshoakhemhe, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had in a suit No: B/358/20 filed a case against Ganiyu and two others.

While delivering judgement on Wednesday, the presiding judge, Justice H. A Courage-Ogbebor said the deputy governorship candidate presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in his Form EC9, Punch reports.

Ganiyu was the running mate of Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC governorship candidate in the last governorship election in Edo State.

The election was won by the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Details later…