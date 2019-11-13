The crisis rocking the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has shown little sign of abating, with a faction of the party announcing the suspension of State Governor Godwin Obaseki, his deputy and secretary to the state government, for allegedly perfecting plans to defect to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of next year's election.

Earlier, another faction of the APC had announced the suspension of National Chairman and former Edo Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

The Edo Peoples Movement, a faction of the APC on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 announced the suspension of Obaseki; his deputy, Philip Shaibu; and the Secretary to the State Government, Ogie Osarodion.

Announcing the suspension at an enlarged meeting and press briefing which took place at the residence of Gen. Charles Airhiavbere in Benin, Patrick Ikahriale who read the speech on behalf of EPM said, “Governor Obaseki, his deputy, Phillip Shuaibu; Anslem Ojezua and Osarodion Ogie (SSG), from available information from top leaders of the PDP, have concluded plans to defect from the APC and seek re-election on that platform.

“For us the authentic APC stakeholders in Edo State, we wholeheartedly denounce such.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Godwin Obaseki and APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole at the state house (Presidency)

“We wish to state that at the appropriate time, the APC National Working Committee will initiate the process of party primaries for the selection of the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

“We will abide by the guidelines for such primaries as the constitution of the party vests the responsibility of conducting primaries on the NWC.

“We are prepared to give every aspirant equal opportunity to test their popularity. We will resist any attempt to close the political space.

“Consequently, we hereby suspend Governor Godwin Obaseki, Hon Phillip Shuaibu and Barr. Osarodion Ogie from the party for anti-party activities and urge the National Working Committee to set the machinery in motion for further disciplinary action against them,” he added.

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has blamed the Nigerian media for the alleged rift between himself and Gov. Godwin Obaseki [Facebook/Governor Godwin Obaseki]

Obaseki and Oshiomhole have endured a frosty relationship for months now.

Oshiomhole handpicked Obaseki to succeed him as governor of the southern state in 2016.

There have been rumours for quite some time now that Obaseki is preparing for a formal defection to the PDP; having grown tired and wary of Oshiomhole's overbearing influence on the state chapter of the APC.

Obaseki is seeking re-election in 2020.