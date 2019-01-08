When soldiers invaded the Maiduguri and Abuja offices of the Daily Trust on the afternoon of Sunday, January 6, 2019, they screamed at journalists on the ground, ordered them to hands off gadgets and computers and pointed guns at them from point blank range.

Journalists who witnessed it all, say they were left quaking in their boots.

“They collected the computers and our laptops then ordered everyone to the reception under escort,” Abubakar Ibrahim, features editor at Daily Trust, told the New York Times (NYT).

“Soldiers were pointing guns at journalists”, Ibrahim added for emphasis.

The army had raided the offices of the newspaper for running a story which could “jeopardize national security” and ruin a planned military operation on Boko Haram hideouts, said Army spokesperson, Sani Usman.

NYT reports that stern-looking armed soldiers stormed Daily Trust’s Abuja office and ordered journalists working inside to evacuate. They occupied the building for four hours, according to Mannir Dan-Ali, the paper’s editor in chief, ransacking the newsroom and carting away dozens of computers.

Soldiers also raided the newspaper’s offices in Lagos and Kaduna.

Their actions “strangulated the production of the Monday edition of the paper,” Dan-Ali says.

'We couldn't believe that something like this could happen in a democratic society'

The NYT reports that Abubakar Ibrahim, features editor at the Daily Trust, was perched on the third floor of the Abuja newsroom when soldiers adorning bulletproof vests and wielding guns, rushed inside and ordered everyone to shut down their computers and place them on a table.

According to Ibrahim, “We’ve seen the military’s attitude to the population and how they can behave. That was playing in my mind. Amongst us there was bafflement that something like this could happen in this age, supposedly in democratic society.”

Usman warns journalists not to undermine national security with their reportage of the insurgency war in the Northeast, while saying the raid on Daily Trust’s offices should not be misconstrued as an attempt to muzzle the press in a democratic dispensation.

“The Nigerian Army has no intention of muzzling the press or jeopardizing press freedom”, Usman promises.

“The newspaper disclosed details of planned military operations against the Boko Haram terrorists. The disclosure of classified security information amounts to a breach of national security and run contrary to Sections 1 and 2 of the Official Secrets Act.

“It afforded the Boko Haram terrorists prior notice of our plans and giving them early warning to prepare against the Nigerian military, thus sabotaging the planned operations and putting the lives of troops in imminent and clear danger.

“We however, wish to enjoin further that they should eschew jeopardizing national security in their reportage. We would not tolerate a situation where a publication would consistently side with terrorists and undermine our national institutions”, he adds.

President Buhari ordered the soldiers out of the premises of the media company before sunset of Sunday, while promising that the issue “between the military and the newspaper as they affect the coverage of the war in the Northeast will be resolved through dialogue.

Nigeria has been waging a war against Boko Haram terrorists since 2009. The extremists have killed more than 50,000 while displacing millions and abducting hundreds, in that time.