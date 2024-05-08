ADVERTISEMENT
Fubara's loyalist, Jumbo emerges Rivers Assembly Speaker

Bayo Wahab

Jumbo is believed to be loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Hon. Oko Jumbo.
Hon. Oko Jumbo.

Oko becomes the third Speaker under the current administration after Edison Ehie and Martin Amaewhule.

Jumbo is said to be loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Details later…

