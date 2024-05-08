ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Delta Assembly confirms appointment of Governor Oborevwori’s 5 nominees

News Agency Of Nigeria

The confirmation of the nominees took place after a thorough screening on the floor of the assembly.

Speaker of the House and the state Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. [NAN]
Speaker of the House and the state Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. [NAN]

Recommended articles

The assembly, presided over by the speaker, Dennis Guwor, also confirmed the appointment of Chief Lucky Umoru as the Chairman of DIDA.

Others confirmed were; Roseline Amioku and Ikechukwu Madumezie as the chairman and member of the State Civil Service Commission respectively,

Ugbaka Ikenna was also confirmed by the lawmakers as the Auditor-General for Local Governments. The confirmation of the nominees took place after a thorough screening on the floor of the assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori had earlier forwarded names of the nominees to the assembly for screening and possible confirmation.

In his remarks, the speaker commended the lawmakers for their contributions toward the successful screening of the nominees. Guwor, who also congratulated the nominees on their successful screening and confirmation, enjoined them to justify the confidence reposed in them by the governor.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC to arraign Sirika and his daughter on Thursday over ₦2.7bn fraud

EFCC to arraign Sirika and his daughter on Thursday over ₦2.7bn fraud

Fubara's loyalist, Jumbo emerges Rivers Assembly Speaker

Fubara's loyalist, Jumbo emerges Rivers Assembly Speaker

Reps want military joint taskforce to flush out criminals in Niger

Reps want military joint taskforce to flush out criminals in Niger

Okomu Oil Palm threatens to shut down operations due to militant invasions

Okomu Oil Palm threatens to shut down operations due to militant invasions

Delta Assembly confirms appointment of Governor Oborevwori’s 5 nominees

Delta Assembly confirms appointment of Governor Oborevwori’s 5 nominees

Reps form committee to probe death of 4-year-old at Brickhall school

Reps form committee to probe death of 4-year-old at Brickhall school

FCT residents choose ponmo, crayfish for protein amid soaring meat, fish prices

FCT residents choose ponmo, crayfish for protein amid soaring meat, fish prices

Nigerian activist championing disability rights vies for UN committee seat

Nigerian activist championing disability rights vies for UN committee seat

FCTA demolishes 27-year-old shanties, plans relocation for 1,000 occupants

FCTA demolishes 27-year-old shanties, plans relocation for 1,000 occupants

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hon. Oko Jumbo.

Fubara's loyalist, Jumbo emerges Rivers Assembly Speaker

Shehu Sani and Mallam Nasir El-Rufai when the going was good.

Shehu Sani vows to never reconcile with El-Rufai because of these 5 ‘great mistakes’

Edo Assembly Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku [Leadership News]

Edo assembly suspends 3 lawmakers after uncovering plot to impeach speaker

Speaker of the House and the state Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. [NAN]

Delta Assembly confirms appointment of Governor Oborevwori’s 5 nominees