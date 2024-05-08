Delta Assembly confirms appointment of Governor Oborevwori’s 5 nominees
The confirmation of the nominees took place after a thorough screening on the floor of the assembly.
The assembly, presided over by the speaker, Dennis Guwor, also confirmed the appointment of Chief Lucky Umoru as the Chairman of DIDA.
Others confirmed were; Roseline Amioku and Ikechukwu Madumezie as the chairman and member of the State Civil Service Commission respectively,
Ugbaka Ikenna was also confirmed by the lawmakers as the Auditor-General for Local Governments. The confirmation of the nominees took place after a thorough screening on the floor of the assembly.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori had earlier forwarded names of the nominees to the assembly for screening and possible confirmation.
In his remarks, the speaker commended the lawmakers for their contributions toward the successful screening of the nominees. Guwor, who also congratulated the nominees on their successful screening and confirmation, enjoined them to justify the confidence reposed in them by the governor.
