The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has alleged that the Federal Government is planning to pay N40 million each to 20 presidential candidates to endorse President Buhari’s victory at the polls.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Buhari as the winner of the presidential election which held on Saturday, 23, 2019 after he defeated the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

According to CUPP’s spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami held a meeting with the presidential candidates from other political parties to formalise the plan.

According to Daily Post, Ugochinyere said “Malami has already held series of meetings with chairmen, secretaries and presidential candidates of these political parties that participated in the election.

“The Federal Government will be making a huge amount of money available to them to enable them to organise press conferences during which they will be calling on Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party to accept “defeat” and not go to court to challenge the election result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC,

“If indeed they are convinced that President Buhari won the election as they want the world to believe, why are they desperate to buy political parties into asking Atiku to drop the idea of going to court?

“We make bold to say that no amount of pressure from sponsored political parties or groups will make the PDP presidential candidate jettison his desire to approach the court to retrieve his stolen mandate.

“Let the political parties that have resolved to sell their birthright for a pot of porridge also know that we are watching and history will not judge them right if they decide to collaborate with enemies of democracy so continue to subvert the will of Nigerians.

“Having failed in their earlier bid to hire some women in the Federal Capital Territory to march on the streets and demand that Alhaji Atiku should not go to court, the next move is to gather presidential candidates.

“President Buhari is in such a desperate mood now that he approves any stated amount he is told for whatever will make Alhaji Atiku not to go to Court. He knows that he is temporarily holding a mandate that belongs to another but is desperate not to want to release it.

“We are also informed that groups like the NANS, NYCN and socio-cultural youth groups like Arewa Youths, Ohanaeze youths and Odua youths are also pencilled down for financial mobilization so as to get them all to march and ask Alhaji Atiku Abubakar not to go to Court.

“We make it clear, emphatic and categorical to the Presidency and all their agents and future hirelings that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will not mortgage the interest of Nigerians for any purpose. Not threats, not intimidation and harassment and certainly not the procured call of a few hirelings.

“We hereby caution President Muhammadu Buhari to stop dissipating energy and wasting resources on fruitless projects just out of his desperation to hang on to power. All these moves will not yield any result in his favour as Alhaji Atiku will test the declaration of INEC in the Tribunal.”

Atiku has rejected the result of the presidential election describing it as the worst in Nigeria’s history.

The PDP presidential candidate says he will contest the result of the election in court.