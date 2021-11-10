RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari happy to work with Anambra Governor-elect Soludo

Buhari wants to work with Soludo for the peace, security, and development of Anambra.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Charles Soludo for emerging winner of the Anambra State governorship election.

The All Grand Progressives Alliance (APGA) candidate was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Wednesday, November 10, 2021, following a supplementary election.

Buhari congratulated the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday.

"The President looks forward to working with the incoming governor for the peace, security, and development of not only Anambra State, but the entire country," the statement read.

Prof. Charles Soludo [Facebook/Charles Chukwuma Soludo]
Contrary to projections, the November 6 election was relatively peaceful with only minor incidents of electoral disturbances.

President Buhari praised security agencies for making the election as smooth as possible.

He also praised INEC for dealing with numerous challenges to conclude a successful election.

Voter turnout for the election was only 10.3%, as 253,388 voters were accredited across the state which has 2,466,638 registered voters.

Soludo won in 19 of the 21 LGAs in the state, finishing with 112,229 votes.

He will wait till March 2022 to be sworn in as governor, replacing incumbent, Willie Obiano.

