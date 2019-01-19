76-year-old presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, is the oldest Nigerian seeking to lead the country in 2019.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently released the list of presidential, governorship, Senate and House of Representatives candidates.

According to the list, President Buhari who celebrated his 76th birthday on Monday, December 17, 2018, is the oldest of all the other 72 candidates seeking to occupy the highest office in the country.

Next to Buhari is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar who is 72-years-old.

Maj.-Gen. John Gbor, 70, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance is the other septuagenarian on the list.

There are 12 presidential candidates and seven vice presidential candidates, including Yemi Osinbajo of the APC, in the 60-69 age range.

There are 24 presidential candidates in the 50-59 age range, including Obiageli Ezekwesili (55) of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria and Young Progressives Party’s Kingsley Moghalu (55).

In the 50-59 age range, there are 18 vice-presidential candidates, including Peter Obi (57) of the PDP.

There are 24 presidential candidates in the 40-49 age range including Eunice Atuejide (40) of the National Interest Party and Fela Durotoye (47) of the Alliance for New Nigeria, and 31 vice-presidential candidates.

With President Buhari's signing of the 'Not Too Young To Run' bill into law, there are 10 presidential candidates and 13 vice-presidential candidates in the 30-39 age range.