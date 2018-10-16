Atuejide: Buhari is the worst president Nigeria will ever have

news

Presidential candidate, Eunice Atuejide, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari's administration as the worst that Nigeria has experienced and will ever have as a country.

While speaking at a summit , "African Leadership In The Millenium", a part of Felabration 2018, in Lagos State on Monday, October 15, 2018, the presidential candidate urged Nigerians to reject Buhari's re-election bid.

Chronicling Nigeria's presidents since 1999, Atuejide said Buhari has performed the worst of all the presidents that have governed the country.

She said, "We are very lucky because for whatever reason, all our differences, all our wickedness, we manage to work it out so that nobody at all can make us suffer for too long. We get rid of them, somehow. And that is good, and that is where we need to build from.

"When Obasanjo first became the Head of State, he was 38; when he came back as a civilian president, he was 62, we didn't suffer too much. We suffered but it wasn't the worst of all the leaders we had had when he came back as a civilian.

"Then he left and Yar'Adua took over, he was 56. He would have done well, I think, but he was too sick to do anything so he died too soon.

"And then Goodluck Jonathan took over and he was 53. He didn't do too well but he was definitely not as bad as what we have today.

"What we have today in my opinion is the worst we will ever have. It's the worst we have ever had and it is the worst we will ever have. We will not take it.

"When you come in and do not perform for some reason, the people who designed our laws designed them so well that you cannot entrench yourself. Abacha couldn't do it, Buhari cannot do it."

It's important to pick the right replacement in 2019 - Atuejide

Speaking further on Buhari's chances in the 2019 presidential election, Atuejide said Nigerians will remove the president but should be careful about his replacement.

According to her assessment, candidates should be considered based more on their quality than their age.

"We will remove him (Buhari) but what I want us to understand is that it's not about just removing Buhari and replacing with young or new faces.

"It is important that we think about the quality of these new faces, of these new, younger generation we want to replace Buhari with.

"It is so much more importabt to pick right than to pick young or new."

Atuejide will contest against President Buhari in the 2019 presidential election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, on the platform of the National Interest Party (NIP).