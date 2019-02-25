Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, is leading the vote count in the Southeast States of Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi, the South-South States of Rivers, Cross River and Delta and the Southwest State of Ondo.

Unofficial results from our sources at different collation centers spread across the country disclose that Atiku won Ondo State by 276,201 votes to APC’s 241,776.

In Gombe, Pulse has learnt, Buhari of the APC polled 367,908 votes to Atiku’s 122, 384.

Pulse has learnt that in Yobe, Buhari polled 497,914 votes to Atiku’s 50, 763 votes.

In Buhari's home state of Katsina, the APC candidate has reportedly polled 1, 121,519 to Atiku's 282,606.

INEC currently collating result

Please note that these figures are still unofficial at the time of filing this. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has only announced winners in two States—Ekiti and Osun.

Buhari defeated Atiku in both states by the slimmest of margins, as Pulse had exclusively reported earlier.

Pulse has also learnt that Buhari is leading in Kaduna, Nasarawa, Borno, Plateau and Kano, while Benue is regarded as too close to call at the time of reporting.

Atiku, our sources say, is leading in Taraba and his home State of Adamawa as well.

Please follow all Pulse social media channels and online platform for Live coverage of Nigeria’s 2019 general elections.